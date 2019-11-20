REXROAT - Funeral Services for Mrs. Wanda "Sue" Cantrell, 86, of Wilson, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Rexroat Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Wise officiating. Interment will follow at the Keller Cemetery next to her parents. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Sue was born on Aug. 23, 1933, at Rexroat to the late Mr. V.B. "Dan" Emerson and Mrs. Lilla Estelle (Thompson) Emerson. She departed this life on Monday morning Nov. 18, 2019 at the Healdton Hospital.

Sue was raised within the Keller area attending school at Rexroat, where she graduated high school. She married the late Bobby Gene Cantrell and they were blessed with four children, Ronnie, Diana, Carla and Kevin. Sue worked mostly within her home as a devout homemaker and also worked some as a bookkeeper and at the Carter County Court house as a clerk. She loved to go dancing and enjoyed fishing. She was a member of the Rexroat Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Mr. V.B. "Dan" Emerson and Mrs. Lilla Estelle (Thompson) Emerson; a daughter, Diana Smith and a son in law, Jim Russell.

Survivors include a daughter, Carla Whitener and husband Gary of Wilson; sons, Ronnie Cantrell and wife Sandy of Missouri and Kevin Cantrell of Texas; sisters, Mary Nell Price and husband Bill of Marietta, Emma Miller of Tulsa, Kay Norton of Wilson and Sharon Bural of Texas; grandchildren, Chandra Light, Daniel Whitener, Stephanie Davidson, Jennifer Whitener, Nicole McMahan and Monica Phillips; 12 great-grandchildren Danielle, Selina, Iliana, Jaci, Caden, Addie, Ella, Kayla, Elijah, Isaiah, Layla, Link, and a baby girl on the way; five great-great-grandchildren, Ravyn, Kinley, Camdyn, Ave, and Aubree; numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Casket Bearers are Josh Davidson, David McMahan, Bobby Price, Larry Gunter, Chris Norton, John Bural, Tony Bural, Mike Brawley, and Lynn Bolles.

Honorary Bearers Gary Whitener, Monty Smith, Daniel Whitener, Bill Price, the late(s) David Norton, Jim Russell, Harold Bural, Bennie Cartwright and Jim Miller.

Family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

