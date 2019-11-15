A celebration of life for Ronnie Kyle will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Ronald Ellis Kyle was born Aug. 18, 1941, to Mildred Juanita (Ford) and Finis Lester Kyle, in Highland Park, Mich. He passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2019, at the age of 78.

Ronald “Ronnie” Kyle was a graduate of Ardmore High School in the class of 1959. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he proudly served until 1979. On Jan. 8, 1966, Ronnie married the love of his life, Donna Foutch, in Ardmore. From this marriage they had two children, Rusty and Rhonda. In 1983, Ronnie founded A&A Pump Service where he was the owner and operator for 21 years until his retirement in 2004.

Ronnie had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, waterskiing and traveling, especially to Cozumel. Ronnie was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Mildred Kyle; and son, Rusty Kyle.

He is survived by his wife Donna Kyle of the home; daughter, Rhonda Christopher and her husband Wes, of Healdton; daughter-in-law, Judy Kyle of McAlester; sister, Sandra Rozzell of Ardmore; grandchildren, Scott Kyle, Chance Kyle, Kyle Walker and his wife Karen, Kaylee Walker and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Noah and Kaden; along with numerous family members.

