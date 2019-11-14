Michael David “Mike” McGee, age 63, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in Jehovah Cemetery at Milo, Okla.

Mike was born on Feb. 23, 1956, at Milo, to Thomas Cornelious McGee Sr. and Odessa Lee (Knight) McGee. Mike graduated from Graham High School with the class of 1974, and met Natasha Juanita Johnson, the love of his life. He moved to Ardmore and they married on July 10, 1979, at Gainesville, Texas. They moved their family to Oklahoma City where he earned an Associate’s Degree of Engineering from Southwest Tech of Oklahoma City. The couple moved their young family to Atlanta, where he took a position in maintenance in the canning industry for Allied Foods. They moved back to Ardmore. Mike went to work for Carter County Dodge taking care of the Auto Detail Department. He loved working on cars and watching the drag races. An avid fisherman, he would go anytime he could. He was baptized at an early age into the St. Paul Baptist Church where he held his membership.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Sue Ella Johnson; three brothers, Terry McGee, Wesley Knight Sr. and Baby Boy McGee; sister-in-law, Peggy McGee; and three nephews, Thomas Cornelious McGee III, Wesley Knight Jr. and Ebn Johnson.

Michael is survived by his wife, Natasha Juanita McGee of the home; five children, Meoshia Michelle Evans and husband Fred, of Lake Dallas, Texas, Odessa Lynn McGee and fiancée Cliff Emory, of Ardmore, Jador Quinzon McGee of Ardmore, Natasha Fayecia McGee Jr. and significant other Shannan Haten, of Ardmore, and Okiya Leshea McGee of Dallas. Eight grandchildren, Antonio, Telanio, Laniya, Aaliyah, Tyus, Taraji, Zaira and Zoey. Siblings, Thomas Cornelious McGee Jr. and wife Anita, of Ardmore, Jesse McGee of Lone Grove, Danny McGee and wife Joyce, of Ardmore, Veronica Knight of Oklahoma City, Connie McGee-McCarroll and husband Cecil, of Ardmore, Dawna “ Judy” McGee of Oklahoma City, Trenton McGee and wife Yvette, of Milo, Don McGee and wife Amanda, of Muskogee, Rodney Wright and wife Sheryl, of Ardmore, Bobby Wright of Stonewall, Okla.; siblings-in-law, Audrenia Gill, Felecia Cohee and husband Calvin, Delores Johnson and Sonya Ervin. Special Uncle Earnsby “Slick” McGee; one uncle and six aunts, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.

