Funeral services for Frances Gayle Smith, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Robert Peterson. Burial will be in the Provence Cemetery.

Frances was a Christian woman and went to her heavenly reward Friday evening, Nov. 8, 2019, from the Mercy Hospital of Healdton. Daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel (Richards) Royal, she was born May 31, 1941, at Ardmore, and had lived for the past four years in Wilson.

A resident of Southern Oklahoma all her life, Frances was a graduate of Dickson High School, the class of 1959, and then pursued further education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Frances’ mission in life was caring for others, and that she did. Nursing 11 years at the Ardmore Adventist Hospital, 10 years at Memorial Hospital of Southern Oklahoma and was the charge nurse at Woodview Nursing Home. While working at Ardmore Adventist Hospital, Frances was the first nurse to ever be named nurse of the year.

Frances and Joseph Henry Smith were married June 15, 1959, at Ardmore. The parents of six children, Karen, Teresa, Retha, Karla, Joseph and Steven, they were married for almost 40 years, when her husband passed away, April 25, 1999.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Frank "Doodle" Royal; and a grandchild, Jeremy

Survivors include four daughters, Karen Clements and husband J. C., of Davis; Teresa Fine and husband Joe, of Ardmore; Retha Qualls and husband Jason, of Purcell; Karla Smith of Wilson; and two sons, Joseph Smith and wife Christy, of Healdton, and Steven Smith of Healdton; brothers, Arlen, Randy and Jerry Royal. Her dearly loved grandchildren that she enjoyed so much, Jason Clements, Bobby Clements, Jaren Smith, Trendon Smith, Jarrod Smith, Jessica Smith, Joe Fine, Jr. and wife Lisa, Kristi Miller, Abbie Qualls, Jordan Qualls, Maegyn Smith, Karcyn Smith, Kannon Smith, Raven Smith, Camdyn Smith and Gracelee Cantwell. Great-grandchildren include, Brittnie Briscoe, Jacy Miller, Colton Miller, Natalie Smith, Levi Clements, Lane Clements, Kaitlin Fine, Kelsi Fine, Kenzi Fine, Kaylee Fine, Kingston Fine, River Fine, Aries Smith, Caleb Casas, Carter Casas and Karlie Casas. A great-great grandchild, Piper Briscoe.

Viewing for family and friends will be today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.