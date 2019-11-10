Vernon Arthell Davis, Jr., age 78, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with The Reverend Walt Spradling Officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Vernon was born in Ardmore on July 18, 1941, to Vernon Arthell Davis, Sr. and Marjorie Marie (Dill) Davis. He was raised by Dub Jordan who was his principal and basketball coach of Dickson Schools where he graduated with the Class of 1959. He went on to attend college at Murray State College at Tishomingo and later at Southeastern State University at Durant where he got an associate’s degree in history with a minor in physical education. He attended Advance Trade school in Chicago from 1970 to 1972. Vernon enlisted in the United States Army and served four enlistments. He was a field training officer, where he instructed men in survival and escape techniques. After his discharge, he was a sales manager for Southwest Wheel & Manufacturing Co. in Dallas where he retired in 1986. During his employment he received an outstanding achievement for leading total sales for company for 13 years. After his retirement, he moved back to Ardmore. Vernon worked for Jordan Distributing Company at the Sinclair Gas Station on Grand and G Street until they closed down. In his spare time, he like to play golf with his buddies. Vernon was an avid hunter and extremely good marksman.

He was preceded in death by parents and sisters, Betty Jean Rose, Shirley Ann Flowers and Marilyn Lee Ellis.

Vernon is survived by two sons; Jeffrey Scott Davis and wife, Debbie of Ardmore and Vernon Todd Davis and wife, Melanie of Dickson, two granddaughters, Nicole Davis, Natalie Davis, both of Ardmore, grandson, Josh Davis of Dickson and three great-grandchild; Alisia Davis, Izahia Davis and Colt Davis all of Dickson. His best friend, Dale Smith of Ardmore and sister, Carolyn Love and husband, Robert of Thackerville.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.