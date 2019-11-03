Funeral services for Steven Alan Watson, 62, will be 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Southwest Baptist Church with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 4 to 5 p.m.

The son of the late Wayland Alvin and Marie Ethel Allen Watson, Steve was born Jan. 24, 1957, at Dickson and passed away Nov. 1, 2019, in Ardmore.

Steve was a graduate of Plainview High School, class of 1975, and attended Murray State College for a year. He went to work at the time for the Vo-Tech, as a custodian and groundskeeper. He retired from Vo-Tech and began working for Dickson Schools as a bus driver and custodian. He married the former Denise Kay Boswell, Oct. 23, 1993, in Ardmore.

Steve was a member of the Southwest Baptist Church and was a very active member. He and his wife were always there to help with anything the church needed. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Steve is survived by his wife, Denise of the home; his daughter, Ashlee Watson; stepson, John Owens and Destiney; sister, Janet Biddick and her husband, Matt; grandchildren, Zackery and Jillian Owens, Bryce, Braintley, Levi and one on the way Lainey Kaye Owens. His granddaughter, Trinity Owens preceded him in death.

Serving as bearers will be Keith Rainy, Gerald Bell, Chris Pickens, Larry Greathouse; John Owens and Brandon Rightmire. Marty Pickens and John Butanda will serve as honorary bearers.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.