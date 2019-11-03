Robby Gene Skinner, age 64, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, in Ardmore with his family by his side. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore with Pastor Steve Skinner officiating.

Robby was born on July 20, 1955, to Jack and Charlene (Holybee) Skinner, in Ardmore. He attended and graduated from Ardmore High School. Robby enlisted to serve his country in the United States Navy in 1973 and received an Honorable Discharge. He was a truck driver for Day Concrete Construction. Robby married Patricia (Gillihan) Thomas on July 1, 2000. Robby was an avid golfer who would play any chance he got.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark Stewart and Ricky Haskins.

Robby is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patty” Skinner; daughter, Robyn Skinner Shockley; two step-sons, Charlie Raymond and Joe Raymond; step-daughter, Becky Gracy and husband, B.J., three granddaughters, two grandsons, and one great-grandson. Two sisters, Linda Smith and Shelia Iliff; one brother, Calvin Stewart; one favorite niece, Jamie Lynn Windham and numerous nieces and nephews.

