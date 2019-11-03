Jerry M. Johnson passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Ardmore. Private family services are to be at a later date.

Jerry was raised in Ardmore where he attended Ardmore School. He was called to serve his country in the United States Army, he received an honorable discharge and returned back to Ardmore. He started Johnson’s Painting and Dry Wall where he worked till he retired. Jerry was an artist who loved to draw. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time with his sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mike Johnson.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Russell Johnson and wife, Brandi of Lone Grove and Jason Alan Johnson and wife, Christina of Ardmore; eight grandchildren, Alan Johnson, Harlie Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Macie Johnson, Jesse Johnson and Matthew Johnson, Britni Richards and Madison Richards. Great-grandchildren, Jenesis Richards, Izaiha Richards, Amyrakle Richards and Loyaltee Richards.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.