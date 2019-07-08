Jack Crew, 79, of Lantana passed away at his home on July 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1939 in Claremore, Oklahoma to James and Marie Crew, Sr.

He was raised in Miami, Oklahoma and attended Miami Public Schools. He married Barbara Crockett on January 6, 1958 in Columbus, Kansas. In 1962, he began a 36 year career with the JCPenney Company. His management career with JCP moved him nine times from: Miami, Oklahoma to Longview, Texas onto Shreveport, Irving, Texas and Ft. Worth. In 1980, Jack was named Store Manager of the JCP store in Lawton, Oklahoma, and in 1981 Store Manager of the Columbia, Missouri store. In 1983, he was named JCP District Manager in Little Rock and in 1986, JCP District Manager in Central/West Texas and Oklahoma. His final JCP move was as Store Manager of the JCP/Windsor Park Mall in San Antonio where he retired in 1998. In retirement, Jack and Barbara began a second “career” in the antique business. He and Barbara operated antique booths/shops in Oklahoma and Texas over the last 20 years.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara (Crockett) Crew of Lantana, Texas, daughter, Cindi Andrews (Scott) of Cedar Hill, Texas, son, Scott Crew (Michael Randolph) of Arlington, Texas, mother, Marie (Lutz) Crew of Denton, Texas, sister, Vera (Crew) Davis (Rick) of Omaha, Nebraska and brother James Crew, Jr. (Kate) of Grove, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Nancy (Crockett) Gilmore (Buddy) of Lantana, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Glen Abby Memorial Gardens in Miami, Oklahoma.