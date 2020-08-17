JoAnn Merit, 80, a longtime Miami resident passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1940 in Claremore, Oklahoma to James Kenneth Sr. and Lena Beryl (Staton) Pogue. She worked at Glenberry’s Manufacturing. She got to know the community well in her many years at Belks and then Hills. She had also worked at US Metal. On February 14, 1980 she married her husband of thirty-nine years H. Glen Merit. They were members of Southern Hills Baptist Church in Miami. She and Glen were very involved in the Church with the AWANAS groups, Bible School and the Faith Riders. JoAnn was also involved in OHCE for many years. She was preceded in passing by her parents, James and Lena Pogue, her husband H. Glen Merit, Brothers James Kenneth Pogue Jr. and John Pogue and one great grandson.

Survivors include JoAnn’s Twins Gina Kaye Payne and her husband Dewayne of Miami, Jana Gaye Littlefield of Diamond, Missouri and Troy Glen Merit of Newalla, Oklahoma, Deborah Lynn Gibson and her husband Kent of Delaware, and Jaki Leann Blevins of Afton, her brothers Jack Pogue, Tom Pogue, Bob Pogue, Don Pogue, her sisters Carolyn Ritchey and Mary Kay Allen, grandchildren, Megan Shoemake, Cody Merit, Casey Merit, Tyler Merit, Keeley Smith, Whitney Gilbert, Kohlsyn Gibson, Tiffany Rozell, Ryan Pettus, Jayson Moffett, Rachel Cravens, Brittany Bell, Zack Blevins and Branden Blevins along with twenty-five great grandchildren. JoAnn is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins along with a host of friends.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Visitation is Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at First Christian Church with Pastor John Rozell officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Casket Bearers will be Cody Merit, Casey Merit, Tyler Merit, Kohlsyn Gibson, Ryan Pettus, Jayson Moffett.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family has asked that friends and family please wear a mask at visitation for the health and safety of the family.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Merit’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.