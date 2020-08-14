William “Tick” Irwin Johnston, 96, of Miami, formally of Vinita, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Joplin due to complications of his kidneys. He was born on March 28, 1924 in Vinita, Oklahoma; the son of Lewis and Eufa (Taylor) Johnston. Before Tick could finish high school, he was drafted into the Army. He faithfully served our country in Germany as a Tank Driver and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a strong swimmer and worked as a lifeguard. During the construction of the Pensacola Dam, Tick worked as a diver and helped build the dam. He married the love of his life, Wilma Jane Catlin, and together they had 2 children; Denny and Jane. They spent many wonderful years together. Tick was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services there. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He loved throwing horseshoes and won several state championships. Tick worked for BF Goodrich for over 40 years and retired from there. To read more about his life, visit https://www.cherokeephoenix.org/Article/index/5755. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Tick is survived by his wife, Wilma; son, Denny Johnston and wife Janie of North Fort Myers, Florida; daughter, Jane Anderson and husband Bob Jackson of Grove, Oklahoma; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Eufa; and sisters, Nancy Andrews (Stanley) and Martha Green.