Leah Anderson
Leah Mae Anderson, 84, of Wann, died Aug. 7. Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.
Mary Miller
Mary Bruce Miller, 78, of Bartlesville, died Monday.
Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Naomi Owens
Naomi Jean Owens, 86, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff-Nowata Chapel. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Nowata First Baptist Church with interment following at Oglesby Cemetery.