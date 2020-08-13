Leah Anderson

Leah Mae Anderson, 84, of Wann, died Aug. 7. Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Mary Miller

Mary Bruce Miller, 78, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Naomi Owens

Naomi Jean Owens, 86, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff-Nowata Chapel. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Nowata First Baptist Church with interment following at Oglesby Cemetery.