Week of Aug. 12- Aug. 18

School officially starts next week, on Monday, Aug. 17 for Barnsdall students as they conclude their long summer break. The school supply list is on the elementary school Facebook page for students in grades PK-6. All junior high and high school students will be given their class supply list and schedule on the first day of school. For questions about the Return to Learn Plan, please see the Question and Answer document and the updated plan on the Barnsdall Public Schools website at www.barnsdallschools.org

The Barnsdall High School softball team is busy this week, as they begin their second week of the season. The team will host Copan on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. and travel to Pawnee on Friday, Aug. 14 to play a game at noon. They will finish out the weekend participating in the Beggs Festival on Saturday. The team will travel to the next two games, as they play Olive at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 and Woodland on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. Good luck, girls!

The Barnsdall Junior High softball team will travel to Pawhuska this week to participate in the annual Pawhuska softball tournament. The tournament starts Thursday, Aug. 13 and concludes with the championship game on Saturday, Aug. 15. On Monday, Aug. 17, the team will host Bartlesville at 4:30 p.m. at Wyrick Field.

Next week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be handing out food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will be having a mobile pantry, Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Osage Nation offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members of the tribe. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), from which they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees and test preparation materials. Students are also eligible for free tutoring. For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.

Community & School Events

Aug. 13

HS Softball at Home vs. Copan, 5 p.m.

JH Softball tournament at Pawhuska, TBD

Aug. 14

HS Softball at Pawnee, 12 p.m.

JH Softball tournament at Pawhuska, TBD

Aug. 15

HS Softball at Beggs Festival, TBD

JH Softball tournament at Pawhuska, TBD

Aug. 17

First Day of School

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

JH Softball at Home vs. Bartlesville, 4:30 p.m.

HS Softball at Olive, 5 p.m.

Aug. 18

HS Softball at Woodland, 5 p.m.

Aug. 19

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11 a.m.