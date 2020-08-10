MIAMI — Construction on a new water line on East Central Blvd. will begin next week, according to interim city manager Tyler Cline.

The new line will run from Main Street to Elm Street, Cline said.

“This week they are saw cutting the location of the new waterline and are getting materials in place,” Cline said.

The sewer contractor will finish the sewer main service line connections next week on the Truck Route.

Work will be done nightly starting at 7 p.m. The truck route (D Street) will be shut down then be reopened in the morning people are traveling to work, Cline said.

The Main Street project is proceeding as anticipated, he said.

Curb and sidewalk work is currently being completed around the Coleman Theatre.