Ten streets will be repaired as part of this year’s City of Grove projects, according to city manager Bill Keefer.

There were seven streets scheduled for work and three alternate projects also will be done, he said.

The total cost for the repairs is approximately $937,000.

The contractor is Hutchens Construction Company, LLC.

“Hopefully work will begin in late August or early September,” Keefer said.

The projects include:

• Mill, patch and overlay Grand Street between 3rd and 4th streets;

• Patch and seal NEO Loop, Hebbert between 13th and 17th Streets, and Marina between 13th and 16th Streets;

• Seal coat 13th Street between Leisure and Quail Run;

• Reconstruction of Sumac between 18th Street and Heffelman Drive;

• Mill, patch and overlay Moore Road;

• Reconstruction of Colby Lane;

• Reconstruction of BayCrest between the end of last repair project on Baycrest and Quail Run.

There were three alternate bids that also will be included in the project:

• Crack fill of 13th Street between Leisure and 590 Road;

• Overlay of Sumac between Lake Road 3 and Heffelman Drive;

• Mill, patch and overlay of Pond Street.

Funding for the annual street repair project is budgeted through the city’s capital fund which is primarily funded through a 1% dedicated sales tax for the city’s capital fund.

Individual projects have been identified through the City of Grove’s Pavement Management Plan that was completed in 2015.

Later this fall, the Grove city council will consider authorizing the next group of street repairs which will be designed next spring and put out to bid in June for consideration and award in July.

A copy of the plan is available for review on our website at cityofgroveok.gov