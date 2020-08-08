Kaylee Rolph gave her first speech when she was just 5 years old about her pony Babydoll — complete with a PowerPoint presentation.

“I remember being pretty scared. I was pretty shy back then,” she said.

As valedictorian of her senior class at Dewey High School, Rolph now finds that giving speeches is just one of her many skills and talents.

Rolph was named 2020 Student of the Year on Tuesday evening during the fourth annual Night of Scholars and Champions celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Sponsors of the event are the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union.

The 18-year-old was selected from 14 Students of the Month from 12 area school districts as the scholar who most exemplifies academic excellence, community leadership, volunteerism and moral integrity.

“I was definitely surprised because it was an amazing group of high-caliber students up for the honor,” Rolph said.

As Student of the Year, Rolph won a $500 gas card from Phillips 66, a $2,000 cash prize from the Examiner-Enterprise and a brand new 2020 Hyundai Elantra valued at more than $20,000 from Patriot Auto Group.

She was particularly happy about getting a new car to replace her pickup because it will be more dependable and fuel-efficient as she drives to college. She will attend Oklahoma State University and has already been racking up the accolades just as she did in high school.

Rolph is among 125 incoming freshmen who have been selected to join the President’s Leadership Council, a competitive scholarship and leadership program for outstanding students. As a biosystem engineering major, she has been named to the College of Engineering, Agriculture and Technology Scholars program.

“Biosystems engineering is kind of a cross between agriculture and engineering. Growing up on a farm and ranch, I’m very passionate about agriculture,” she said. “I really want to do something to help diversify the industry and improve technologies.”

Her mother, Annette Rolph, said she and her husband, Charles, are certainly proud of their daughter.

“She has a lot of natural talents, but she has also worked very hard for her accomplishments,” she said. “I think that being involved in FFA and 4-H really instilled in her the importance of hard work and excellence.”

Both groups stress the development of leadership among the members along with service to others, and Rolph has made lifelong friends throughout Oklahoma and the nation through her participation.

As an example, Rolph’s specialty in the animal side of FFA was showing horses and goats. But if she had two goats in the same contest, one of her friends from other chapters often offered to show one of the goats for her.

“Some of my best friends are FFA friends from across the state. It’s a group that always has my back, Rolph said.

Her drive for excellence has been with her since she was a young child.

“I’ve always had this vision that I need to push myself as hard as I can to be the best,” she said.

Rolph’s mother said her daughter has also learned from disappointments in her life and that those were perhaps more beneficial than the wins.

One of those disappointments happened twice. She ran for national FFA office twice and didn’t win either time.

“She has learned resiliency from experiences like that. Nobody wins all the time,” she said.

One of Rolph’s greatest features can’t be taught, and that is her genuine gratefulness for all her community and her family has done to support her.

“I feel really blessed,” she said. “I am so grateful to have the support system I have in my family and my high school.”