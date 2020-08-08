Perhaps, college football and other fall sports should keep a close eye on what is happening with the restart of the NBA and the return of major league baseball.

Even though the virus has caused some disruption, the impact, at least so far, has seemed to be workable. There’s been no reports, that I have seen, of any critical health repercussions among players that have tested positive.

Most, if not virtually all, seem to get it, cope with it, and move forward.

That’s the way it’s supposed to be for the overwhelming majority of human beings with healthy immune systems.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2008.

Copan and Dewey varsity volleyball teams clashed in a titanic tussle of wills Tuesday night to close out the regular season.

After dropping the first game, 22-25, Copan stormed back to sweep the next three, and the match, 25-19, 27-25, 25-21.

The victorious Lady Hornets displayed more consistent defensive strength on its receive game in the middle, and was more stable in its bump-set patterns.

But, Dewey also enjoyed some steady play, particularly by Sammi Grimes on the second and back rows.

Both squads locked up in some thrilling volleys, often decided by a well-placed tip or one last valiant diving save.

Each of the games was fiercely contested from opening serve to close-out point.

In the opening set, Copan inched out to a 1-0 lead when Jill Bryan served an ace.

But, Dewey answered with four-straight points, with Kirsten Myers on the serving stripe.

Carrie Smith smashed two kills during the Lady Dogger rally.

Copan finally harvested its second point on Hayley Bryan’s block point on the right side.

The Lady Hornets continued to rally, powering ahead with Kendall Foreman serving, 8-6.

During the next few minutes, Dewey slowly assumed control of the game.

The left-handed Grimes served three-straight points to put Dewey in the lead, 12-9.

The Lady Doggers eventually built a six-point bulge, 17-11.

But, following a Copan timeout, the Lady Hornets went on a 9-3 run to knot the match at 20-20, after Bryan made a soft kill to an open spot. Serving during most of Copan’s comeback was Dakota Wickliffe.

Dewey broke the die on Grimes’ quick middle kill.

Moments later, Dewey’s Kirsten Myers and Megan Lowe combined on a strong block which led to another point.

Dewey continued to stretch its lead to 24-20.

Copan scored two points, including a left-side kill by Hayley Bryan, to pull within two, 24-22.

But, Dewey then tallied the game-winning point.

In the second game, won by Copan, 25-19, Dewey pulled ahead to an early 2-0 lead with Myers serving.

Dewey continued to maintain a slight advantage through the first third of the game.

Copan claimed its lead, 9-8, on a kill by Wickliffe off a set from Jill Bryan.

Dewey roared back with a 6-1 run to reclaim the lead, 14-10, with lefty Sherdian Bell ringing up four points during her serving turn.

Copan struggled in handling her cannonball, front-spinning deliveries.

Dewey continued to stay in front for a few minutes.

But, the Lady Hornets began to assert their strength with Jill Bryan serving, muscling out to a 20-15 lead.