Note: This is the second part of a look back at the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians summer baseball season.

Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

John Pannell just couldn’t stay away indefinitely.

A decade after he turned the reins of the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians’ summer baseball program to Anthoney Towers, Pannell returned in 2020 as the team’s skipper.

The challenges in the unique year were different — starting with uncertainty about player participation, due to the presence of the coronavirus disease in Oklahoma, which closed down spring semester and created a statewide quarantine.

But, it all came together — including the reopening in late June of Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium — to allow the Indians to play a 47-game schedule.

Despite all the various storylines, the bottom line was same as every year — the players and the impact it had on them for their summer and, in some ways, the rest of their lives.

Among those that responded to Pannell’s invitation to play were three Caney Valley High students, including Daniel Barham, Haden Fiddler and Bryer Kramer.

Their presence stirred memories of other great Trojan players on the Indians’ roster, such as home run slugger Kent Schaub, pitcher Eric Hair and others that graced the program.

All three of this current crop of Trojans “are 16, and this was a good opportunity for them to play with older guys and see how they do things,” Pannell said.

In fact, Fiddler blossomed into the team’s most reliable reliever.

“That’s something I realized probably halfway through summer,” Pannell said. “He is an example of it doesn’t matter how hard you throw it, it’s where you place it.”

Kramer didn’t get a lion’s share of innings behind the plate as a catcher, but Pannell said he hopes the young receiver learned from Zack Shelton, who is a Seminole State player.

Barham threw hard for the Indians during his chances to pitch and also contributed solidly at the plate and in the field.

Another athlete Pannell came to gain an extra measure of appreciation for was Harrison Clark.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Pannell said. “He was extremely coachable and he was one kid who loved his teammates. I found out he was the only player doing his clean-up duties in the stadium.”

Not that Clark had complained — in fact, Pannell had to ascertain the fact for himself.

“Here’s a teammate wanting to take it on himself for the rest of the team.”

Commitment also defined other Indian players, including Andrew Harden and Harald Borg, both who played during their summer break between their freshmen and sophomore years at colleges.

“They were working in the oilfields all day long, and sometimes they’ve have to leave straight from their jobs to meet us in Enid or somewhere else,” Pannell said. “That’s not an easy thing to do, to work all day and then come and play.”

Harden — who didn’t play college baseball last year — contributed a hefty .374 batting average, belting 40 hits in 107 at-bats.

He also helped provide a big and sure target at first base.

Borg made 151 total plate appearances and 131 at-bats — both leading the team.

He finished with 42 hits and a .321 average, while playing multiple positions.

Note: The final part of this wrapup is planned for later in the week.