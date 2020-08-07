Rogers State University has launched an all-online, on-demand new student orientation for the upcoming academic year.

The program is designed to welcome new students to RSU and provide them with relevant and timely information for their first-year college experience.

“A critical component to student affairs programming is expanding access to maximize student involvement in a way that is meaningful and impactful on the student experience at RSU. That is exactly what the Division for Student Affairs has accomplished by presenting New Student Orientation via an online format,” said Dr. Robert Goltra III, vice president for student affairs.

Students will complete the orientation by viewing pre-recorded segments at their own pace. The videos and slides will allow them to pause to take notes and replay segments. The units include a welcome and introduction to RSU, advisement and enrollment, paying for college, student support and student engagement.

Paul Eicher, director of student development, was instrumental in planning, producing and executing the content for the new programming. He said the online component changes the delivery model, but it doesn’t change the enthusiasm instructors have about making first-year students’ transition to college as seamless as possible.

The orientation program is designed to help first-year students maximize their time while meeting their educational objectives.

Tracy Emmons, director of first-year and transfer experience, said the orientation takes students through “the information they need to know to get started at RSU.”

A first-year experience course, UNIV 1152, picks up from where the orientation leaves off and provides information on campus resources and helps students develop skills to be successful during their academic career and beyond, Emmons said.

RSU spent two years creating a unified approach to educating and preparing students for college life. It determined that the best place to begin building the entire first-year experience was in crafting an effective and meaningful course required of all first-time freshmen students to RSU.

Students can complete the online orientation at www.rsu.edu/nso.

Information provided by Rogers State University.