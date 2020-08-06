MIAMI — Ottawa County has had its third COVID-19 related death, a male in the 50-64 age group.

It was one of 10 additional deaths statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.

There now have been 593 deaths statewide.

The other deaths included:

• One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Marshall County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Pottawatomi County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There were an additional 837 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bumping the state total to 41,101.

There are 6,488 active cases in Oklahoma and 34,320 recoveries.

Ottawa County has reported 358 positive cases with 299 recoveries.

In a city-by-city breakdown, there have been 197 cases in Miami followed by Afton, 68; Commerce, 47; Wyandotte, 26; Fairland, 25; Quapaw, 14, and North Miami, nine.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/