The Oklahoma State Department of Health is extending the deadline to Aug. 31 for nursing homes and long-term facilities to apply for CARES Act funding to reduce the presence of COVID-19 in their facilities.

Grants can be used to pay for personal protective equipment, infectious disease support and other expenses to mitigate the coronavirus. About 66 percent of Oklahoma nursing and long-term care facilities have applied for a CARES Act grant since they were first announced June 30.

Nearly half of all COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma have been associated with residents in long-term facilities or nursing homes. The rate of infections and deaths in these facilities has plateaued since June 1 when the state entered the final phases of reopening and remains less than 10 percent of new cases.

“Governor Stitt and OSDH prioritized these critical CARES Act funds to continue to help Oklahoma’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities operate safely while keeping residents connected with their loved ones during the pandemic,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye. “The grant process is simple and straightforward and we urge facilities to get their applications in before Aug. 31 in order to be eligible.”