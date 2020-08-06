Ida L. Batton

Ida L. Batton, resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the age of 95. Ida was still active and making plans for the future until the day she passed away. She was still living in her own home, driving, and going to water aerobics three times a week at the YMCA right before she passed away.

Ida was born and grew up in Winganon, Oklahoma. She married Francis E. Batton in 1940 and they were married 52 years when he passed away in 1992. They lived and raised their two daughters in Claremore, Oklahoma. They moved to Vinita, Oklahoma in later years. After her husband died in 1992, Ida relocated to Bartlesville to live near family. She has lived in Bartlesville for the past 26 years.

Anyone who knows Ida, knows how determined she was to be independent. When she moved to Bartlesville at 69, she felt she needed a purpose. The first thing she did was finish her high school education by enrolling in the GED program and received her certificate. She joined a water aerobics class at the YMCA that met three times a week. She has been a member of this class for the last 20 years and was proudly the oldest member of the class. She made many friends in this class over the years. Ida was a prolific reader and was reading self-help books until the end of her life. She always had plans for the future, whether it was decorating her home or designing something in her garden.

Ida is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Gary VanDemark; Grandson and wife, Mark D. and Jennifer Raymond; Granddaughter and husband, Jacqueline and Bob Bertelson; Grandson, Chris Raymond. Great-grandchildren, Mark S. Raymond, Joseph Raymond, Sarah Aldridge, Jessica Hughes, and Chad Raymond. Great-great granddaughter, Mylie Raymond

Ida was pre-deceased by a daughter, Mollie Ann Fivecoats and three grandchildren, Michael and Michelle Fivecoats and Chase Raymond.

A Rosary will be held for Ida on Sunday, August 9, at 6:00 pm in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Richard Kane Family YMCA or Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville.