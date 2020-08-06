James (Jim) McCree Lloyd

James (Jim) McCree Lloyd, 96 years old, passed peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Longmont, CO. He was born on September 7, 1923 in Tonkawa, OK to parents Ernest (King) Lloyd and Willie Pearl (Guthrie). They moved numerous times during the Depression and ‘Jim’ attended many different schools, including spending some time with the Corbett Family of Wichita, KS, while his parents looked for work. They finally settled in North TX / LA where Jim became associated with the ‘Oil Patch Kids’ in Rodessa, LA. In High School he met Joy Alston, but headed off to Texas A&M at 16 years of age. He was in the Artillery division at A&M when the US entered the War, and his whole unit was sent to California for training. He entered Officer Candidate School, became a 1st Lieutenant, and led a unit of Army Corp engineers. When WWII ended he spent several months during the occupation rebuilding Japan, before returning home to marry his sweetheart Joy on August 25, 1946 in Shreveport, LA. He finished his engineering degree at Texas A&M, and worked for Phillips Petroleum (Bartlesville, OK) as a civil engineer for 37 years. Among his accomplishments as a lead project engineer were: the oil pipeline from Odessa, TX to St. Louis, remodeling the ‘old’ Phillips Hotel, supervising the building of the Phillips Building in Bartlesville, and Rabbit Ears Lodge in Steamboat, CO, and Pier 66 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. He built multiple tank farms, and the pinnacle project of his career, was the 1 Million barrel concrete Tank for the Ekofisk Oilfield in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. During his busy career, he still found time to spend with his boys, coaching their baseball teams, going fishing, hunting, and camping, and encouraging their many interests. He and Joy loved to travel and dance, as they took many road trips across America, traveled to Europe, and spent several summers in the Rocky Mountains to be closer to their sons and grandsons. They were married 63 years before Joy passed away in February of 2010.

James (Jim) is survived by three sons: King (and wife Pam), Kirby (and wife Melodie), Gary (and wife Kay); three grandsons: Ryan (and wife Jessica), Christopher, Garrett (and wife Erin), and one great-granddaughter, Addison Rose.

A private Family service will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont and a private graveside service and interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK.