Ann Brewer Basinger

Ann Brewer Basinger passed away peacefully in her home at Green Country Village on Aug. 1. She was born in Tulsa on Aug. 30, 1939, to parents Chester A. and Eileen Brewer, then raised in Bartlesville after the family moved there following her father’s World War II service at Sheppard Army Air Field in Texas from 1941-45, of which she spoke fondly.

She graduated from College High School with honors and went on to study journalism at the University of Oklahoma. There she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and made many lifelong friends. After graduation from OU, Ann worked as a writer and editor for several newspapers throughout the state but said her favorite job was creating the newsletters and magazine for the H.C. Price (Pipeline) Company upon her return to Bartlesville.

In 1963 Ann married local independent oil producer Albert E. Basinger, Jr. and became the de facto office manager who helped hold Basinger Oil Company together for the next 50 years. She also wrote a humorous editorial column throughout the brief print run of the Bartlesville Constitution newspaper.

Ann was a great friend to many, known for her ready smile and laugh, and for the wit she displayed in person and in writing. She loved animals and was a serial adopter of stray dogs and cats. She volunteered at the Washington County SPCA and was active in PEO and bridge club. Ann’s great joy was the company of friends and family, and she was almost always upbeat and optimistic.

She was predeceased by her husband Al and her older sister Betty Foster Phillips, and is survived by her sons Joe and John, their spouses and five grandchildren.

The family is grateful for help from Alisha Littlesun and from the many friends who have given a hand to Ann and Al over the past several years.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Washington County SPCA in her memory. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com