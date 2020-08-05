Randy Tinker Smith, director of Dance Maker Academy, said the academy is planning to move ahead with its Aug. 8-9 performances scheduled for the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska.

These performances were to have taken place in the spring, but Dance Maker delayed them out of concern about COVID-19. There are to be three performances, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Dance Maker is to be performing variations from “Swan Lake.”

Dance Maker said in a news release that performances are scheduled to begin at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. Tickets for the performances are $5 for adults and $2 for children. Videos of the performances will be available for purchase one week following the performances, the academy said. The videos will create an additional viewing option for persons who may not be comfortable attending a performance in person.

“I think we have a lot of confidence because we’ve been having camps all summer long,” Smith told the Journal-Capital.

The Constantine seats about 535 people, and Smith said she anticipates no more than 250 tickets will be sold for each performance — possibly fewer than that.

Seating is to be on every other row of the theater, and will be supervised by ushers. Audience members will be seated in family groups, where possible, and parents will pick up their children in the parking area rather than inside the theater, Smith said. Performers will be masked until they perform, she said.

Jenna LaViolette, director of Dance at Dance Maker Academy, received her ballet training in Atlanta, Georgia, and at the North Carolina School of the Arts. She is a graduate of Oral Roberts University’s dance program. In 2012 she choreographed “Wahzhazhe,” an Osage ballet that tells the extraordinary history of the Osage people.

Dance Maker has become well-known in the Pawhuska community for its performances of “The Nutcracker” during the winter holiday period. It has also reached out to the local schools, offering to provide ballet instruction for students.

Legacy Scholarship donations are an important source of financing for Dance Maker Academy’s programming. Anyone interested in being a Legacy Scholarship sponsor is encouraged to visit the website: www.dancemaker.net; to email the academy at dancemakeracademy@gmail.com; to visit the academy: 400 Palmer Ave., Pawhuska, OK 74056; or to call Dance Maker at 918-704-4668.