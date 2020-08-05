EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with crimes are innocent until they plead guilty, or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918- 287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Whipping 7-year-old with a stick

NAME: Matthew Carrington Anderson

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Child abuse

NAME: Sonya Lynette Waller

AGE: 33

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Enabling child abuse

DETAILS: A case affidavit explains that Matthew Carrington Anderson reportedly whipped a 7-year-old girl with a stick. He also reportedly whipped her with a belt in retaliation for her talking about the first whipping with a school nurse and with law enforcement. Waller reportedly was aware of the first whipping and allegedly did nothing about it. She reportedly was present for the second whipping. Anderson pleaded no contest July 24 in Osage County District Court to a charge of child abuse. The court accepted his plea and placed him on sentence-deferral status until July 21, 2027. The court also placed him on state probationary rules. The child reportedly said Anderson “gets a little bit crazy” when he whips her. An arrest warrant was issued June 2 in Osage County District Court for Waller.

She said he dragged her by the hair

NAME: Cameron Ross Irons

AGE: 29

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGE: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Andrew Minson on April 27 talked with a reporting party who said that she and her boyfriend, Cameron Ross Irons, had argued about money. The woman said that during the altercation, Irons became angry, grabbed her by the throat and knocked her down. The woman said Irons dragged her by the hair back into the house. The reporting party added that she was screaming and crying, and that Irons held a hand over her mouth and yelled at her to shut up. While Irons was reportedly covering her mouth, the woman said she had trouble breathing and lost consciousness. When Deputy Minson talked with Irons, he reportedly said that the reporting party is an ex-girlfriend who no longer lives with him, and that he has her phone number blocked because he doesn’t want anything to do with her anymore. Irons reportedly said he stopped by his house April 27 and found the reporting party in his bedroom, and that she yelled at him “because he was hanging out with other girls.” Irons reportedly said that as he and the woman both left his house, she cursed at him while she was pulling out of his driveway in her car. He reportedly said that he cursed back, and that she got out of her car and started throwing rocks at him. Deputy Minson reportedly told Irons that the woman had marks on her neck that were consistent with her account of events, and Irons reportedly said the woman is “the kind of person that would hurt herself and blame it on me.” In a hearing June 2 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Irons. The next court date in the case is currently listed as Aug. 21.

Suspect reportedly used aluminum bat, shotgun

NAME: Skylar Lee Yarber

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Ralston

CHARGES: Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; burglary in the first degree; feloniously pointing a firearm; and domestic abuse — assault and battery

DETAILS: Osage County investigator Steve Talburt, about 1:48 a.m. on May 23, responded to a shooting that took place the the 100 block of South 6th Street in Fairfax. When Talburt arrived at the incident scene, Fairfax police officer Steve Denton reportedly told him that the suspect, Skylar Lee Yarber, had fled the scene and the victim had been airlifted to St. John Hospital in Tulsa. A witness reportedly told Talburt that she received word from a family member that Skylar Yarber reportedly indicated he intended to shoot the victim based on the belief that the victim had inappropriately touched two of his children. The witness added that no such subject had previously been raised. Yarber allegedly assaulted the victim with both an aluminum bat and a shotgun. In a hearing June 4 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Yarber and set his bail at $100,000. The next court date in the case is currently listed as Aug. 14.

Rider reportedly had backpack with meth

NAME: Christopher David Confer

AGE: 33

RESIDENCE: Southaven, Mississippi

CHARGES: Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer; and transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Joshua Vogele, on June 5, heard radio traffic to the effect that Cleveland, Oklahoma, police were pursuing a motorcycle headed north on Highway 99 into Osage County. The Cleveland officer who initiated the vehicle pursuit reportedly told Vogele that he thought the motorcycle could be headed for Fairfax. Deputy Vogele reportedly drove to Fairfax, found the motorcycle and ended up pursuing it northbound on State Highway 18 at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. Deputy Vogele reportedly lost sight of the motorcycle before arriving at the junction of Highway 18 and Highway 60, and he continued north on Highway 18 in the direction of Shidler. Vogele then reportedly heard Osage Nation officer Robert Willard on the radio. Willard reportedly said his patrol car would not do more than 98 mph, but he would do his best to keep up with the suspect vehicle. Willard recommended notifying Kay County and Ponca City officers. Next, a park ranger in the vicinity of Lake Road and Highway 60 observed the motorcycle and reported that the rider was popping wheelies and trying to get the ranger to chase him. Shortly thereafter, the ranger reported that the motorcycle had “wrecked out” and the rider was on foot. After a sustained search, officers found a backpack that the suspect had been wearing, and that he had disposed of. Confer reportedly told officers they would find a kilo of methamphetamine in the backpack. Officers reportedly found a white, crystal-like substance in the backpack. In a hearing June 8 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Confer. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 21.