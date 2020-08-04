Todd Landers has been named Wesleyan Christian School’s new superintendent, which means he will be moving to Bartlesville from a similar position on the Texas Gulf Coast in the next week or two.

“I’m coming back to the homeland,” the Lawton native said with a chuckle. “I’ve been a missionary to Texas long enough.”

After 14 years as the head of a small Christian school in Lake Jackson, Texas, Landers and his wife thought it was time to move back home to be closer to family.

He wasn’t certain it would be easy to find a job in his home state. Typically, there are few openings in Oklahoma Christian schools, but when he checked out the possibilities, Landers saw that Wesleyan Christian had put out a call for a superintendent. He applied, interviewed and then visited the school to see if it was the right fit.

“Our visit was just confirmation that everything we had seen in our Zoom interviews was real,” he said. “These folks are very committed to their students educationally, socially and spiritually. That speaks volumes.”

Landers has been in education for 30 years and has taught every level from pre-K to 12th grade.

“I think that has really helped me because if I’m speaking to the life of a pre-K teacher and I’ve never taught a 4-year-old, they would look at me and say, ‘I hear your theory. But you’ve never been in my position,’” he said. “The same goes for teaching seniors. At every grade level, there is this beauty of each grade and new light bulbs that come on when they learn these things.”

He began his career as a third-grade teacher for Lawton Public Schools and eventually decided to become a school administrator. He was superintendent of an elementary school in Flower Mound, Texas, for three years before deciding to begin working in private Christian schools 20 years ago.

“At the time, my children were very young. My wife and I were just trying to figure out our options for them,” Landers said. “I’m not a public-school basher. There are good public schools out there. But we just believed that what would be best for our children would be to go to a school where the Christian world view is taught, because that’s what we were teaching them at home.”

Once that decision was made, he didn’t feel right to be a superintendent of a public school who would put his own children in a private Christian school.

“I decided to transition to Christian education and I am very passionate about it,” he said.

Landers will begin work at WCS on Aug. 10. About 250 to 275 students are expected to start classes on Aug. 13.

“My commitment is to help parents raise up the next generation of young adults who love the Lord, embody Christian character and have the academic and social skills to impact their world,” he said.