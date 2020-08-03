MIAMI – The livestock premium sale, which will help wrap up the Ottawa County Free Fair, will be held Friday, Aug. 14 starting at 6:30 p.m. with a new wrinkle.

As with everything else connected with the fair, which will mark its 101st year, numerous steps are being taken to ensure social distancing, including seating being spaced out, providing hand sanitizing stations and encouraging people to wear facemasks.

It also will be televised on Facebook Live.

The fair runs Aug. 8-15 at the Miami Fairgrounds.

“The Miami Regional Chamber’s agricultural committee has been meeting the past few weeks, keeping the virus situation at the forefront of their conversations, and recently made the decision to move forward with the event,” Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce President Charlotte Howe said,

And they have been working hard to maintain the designation of the best premium sale in Oklahoma by encouraging continual support from previous event partners and buyers, Howe said.

The premium sale plays an important role at the end of the fair by recognizing livestock champions. Participating students invest time and money in raising their livestock and receive an enhanced education in the livestock industry and learn discipline, financial responsibility, and accountability.

“The Ottawa County Livestock Premium Sale is considered one of the best events with the highest dollar return to our students,” said Steve Cline, long-time co-coordinator of the premium aale. “Our partners at First National Bank and the Ottawa County Fair Board have put many years into the success of this sale for our youth. We are happy to be able to continue with this tradition and invite residents and business owners to consider being a financial supporter during 2020.”

To become a supporter, attend the premium sale and become a buyer, join with other businesses or individuals as a partner in buying power through the merchant pool, or simply donate.

“The Ag Committee members felt it is important to continue cultivating the youth involved in 4H and FFA,” said Cindy Morris, Director of Chamber Operations. “We wanted to make sure they had this opportunity to complete their project and a chance to show what they’ve learned during the past year.”

For more information, contact Morris at the chamber at 918-542-4481, or Steve Cline, Jared Lamb, Roxann Kinsey or Kilie VanCleave at First National Bank, 918-542-3371.