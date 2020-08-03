AFTON — Afton Public Schools will be enrolling students on Aug. 10 and 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. If you are going to be a PK-12th grade student in Afton Schools you are required to enroll on any one of these days.

Afton Public Schools Guidelines for Opening School will be on the schools website: www.aftonschools.net.

Teachers and support employees will report on Monday, Aug. 17. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a traditional Open House, this will be conducted virtually through Google Meet and scheduled times will be assigned during enrollment. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Any student who has a CDIB card is eligible to participate in Indian programs offered by Afton Public Schools. You are encouraged to bring your CDIB card to the office to be photocopied for filing purposes. Basic school supplies will be distributed at enrollment for the Johnson O’Malley Indian students who were certified last year.

PK-8th will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. Cafeteria prices for high school students (9th-12th) will be: 75 cents for breakfast and $1.50 for lunch.

If you have any questions regarding the bus schedule contact Kenny Isaak

at 918-257-8303.

The Afton Board of Education includes: Jason Oakley president, Lora Gibson vice-president, Teresa McCoin clerk, Jeff Robinson member and Mike Nelson member.

Randy Gardner is the superintendent of schools, Kim Johnson elementary principal, Ike Mustain middle school principal and Brad Ferguson, high school principal.

New certified employees for the 2020-21 school year are: O. Jay Bowen, long distance/virtual coordinator, Terri Graves, 5th grade teacher, David Thom, History teacher and Tara Victor, 3rd grade.

Returning certified staff members are: Mandy Berry, Misty Blevins, Mary Clogston, Cheryl Dobbs, Linda Dugan, Lauren Eskridge, Amy Ford, Sharon Gardner, Jason Gibson, Leslie Gibson, Rod Graves, Melia Griswold, Corey Henry, Kris Keith, Katie Lester, David Markes, Tami Markes, Jennifer Marshall, Shelly McCoin, Dennis Mishmash, Erica Mustain, Magnum Mustain, Lorie Paslay, Paul Sanders, Bobby Shinn, Tami Shipman, Amanda Shouse, Jerry Springer, Linda Springer, Amanda Straub, Liz Street, Margaret Van Dyke, Lauren Victor, Tracy Wheatley and Joe Bob Wright.

Returning support personnel staff members are: Secretaries, Robin Harper, high school, Randi Todd, middle school, Angie Speer, elementary, and Teresa Speer, superintendent. Bus drivers, Linda Dugan, Jason Gibson, David Markes and Bobby Shinn. Cafeteria manager, Carol Turner. Cafeteria workers, Lora Dugan, Lisa Hallbauer, Sue Parent. Maintenance/transportation coordinator: Kenny Isaak. Custodians: Will Agee and Jamie Isaak. Maintenance/bus driver: Jason Duff and Mike Wheatley. Teacher assistants, Deborah Cole, Misty Gibson, Whitney Gilmore, Teena Greenfeather, Dusty Henry, Kathy Kennerly, Jeana Lewis, Randi McElhaney, Amy Pendergraft, Sheila Warrington and Nancy Westfall. Library assistant, Linda Carter. Technology coordinator/child nutrition administrative assistant, Margo Grimes.

If additional information is needed please contact one of the following offices:

Superintendent’s Office 918-257-4470

Elementary Office (PK-5) 918-257-8304

Middle School Office (6-8) 918-257-8303

School Office (9-12) 918-257-8305

School supply lists are available at all area Walmart stores and on the school’s website.