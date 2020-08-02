Barbara Hill Creel

Barbara Hill Creel passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 85 at her home in Stilwell, KS, where she lived for the past 3 years with her daughter Betsy and son-in-law Grant.

Barbara was born December 7, 1934 to Sylvia Hill and Dr. O.L Hill in Memphis, TN. She moved to Tulsa, OK as a young child, and the majority of her childhood was spent there. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and continued on to the University of Oklahoma. There, she studied English and became a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was also there that she met Don Creel, the love of her life and her first date on campus! They were married on June 11, 1955 in Tulsa, OK. They proceeded to move all around the country while Don was with Phillips Petroleum before finally making it back home to Bartlesville. Barbara and Don were married over 60 years.

Although family was always her top priority, Barbara also held many jobs before becoming a full-time mom. One of her favorites was Ms. Music on Romper Room. She was always involved in the community, whether it was with Junior League, TriDelta alumni, or the church. Her true passion was playing the piano. Whether it was for relaxing, thinking, or just for fun, the piano was her go-to activity. Her family truly enjoyed listening to her play! Barbara was also a die hard OU fan. She and Don rarely missed a game. Whether it was in person or on TV, you could always hear them cheering on the Sooners!

Barbara is predeceased by husband Don of Bartlesville, OK (2017), son Jeff of Deerfield, IL (2015), and three infant children - twins Kenneth and Karen (1957) and Sally (1958). She is survived by her daughter Betsy Patton and husband Grant of Stilwell, KS, two much-loved grandchildren Hallie Patton of Overland Park, KS and Sam Patton of Lenexa, KS, sister Carolyn Clear of Town and Country, MO, sister-in-law Carol Creel of Bartlesville, OK, and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The memorial service is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was Barbara’s wish that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Don who died of the disease in 2017.