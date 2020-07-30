Footsteps

By the summer of 1943, the toll of the war sacrifices was felt by the Bartlesville American Legion Baseball program. By July 19, the Bartlesville team had played just four games and was 4-0.

On that hot, sweltering day, the team swamped Ponca City, 15-5.

Don Kiser of Ochelata twirled a five-hitter to lead the home team at Bartlesville Municipal Athletic Stadium. Jim McGinnis was his batterymate.

Jim White charred his bat by going 4-for-4 with a double and a triple for Bartlesville.

Ponca City took the early lead in the first inning, but Bartlesville roared back. The home team scored 13 runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings of the nine-inning game.

The Bartlesville team was coached by Fred Pralle.

Other players were Frank Kempa at second base, Dick Brown in leftfield, Tom Cordell at first base, Bill Witmer at third base, White at shortstop, Jim Hughes in rightfield and Pat Bell in centerfield.

The other catcher was John Plein.

The previous week, Kempa had hit a grand slam home run against a team of Black soldiers stationed in Nowata.

In Pee Wee football play, the Cardinals won the season title at the Y.M.C.A. playground on July 15. In a make-shift game because there were not enough players for a league football game, Tom Fowler hit Billy Montgomery with a touchdown pass to win, 6-0.

In Y.M.C.A. softball on July 15, the Cubs beat the Cats, 15-2. Dick Govett hit a homer for the Cubs.

Dick (Buckshot) Brown was the winning pitcher.

Fred Wesley and Jimmy Crocker were the champions in bicycle racing sponsored by the Y.M.C.A. Wesley won for the younger boys.