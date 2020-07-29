Entertainment

Local history presenter enjoys bringing past alive

Under a shade tree at the Tower Center at Unity Square, historian Kay Little was bringing to life the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder for young participants of the Bartlesville Summer Reading program.

Clothed in the garb of a typical pioneer woman with her long hair piled atop her head, Little on Tuesday gave youngsters some insight into the life of the woman who wrote the Little House on the Prairie series of books. Ingalls Wilder, who was born in 1867 and died in 1957, was an American writer known for the children’s books, published between 1932 and 1943, that were based on her childhood in a settler and pioneer family.

Although Little was not a Laura Ingalls Wilder expert, she jumped into researching the project when the Bartlesville library asked her if she would talk about the writer.

The former teacher brings history to life whenever she gets the opportunity. Today, she might be a pioneer woman, tomorrow she might be a colonial maid, an immigrant from Ellis Island or a survivor from the Dust Bowl.

Little created the business Little History Adventures in 2012 following six years as education coordinator for Bartlesville History Museum.

Little said she gets asked all the time if she was a history buff in school.

Nonprofit

Heat drives homeless population indoors

Lighthouse Outreach Center of Bartlesville, a Christian-based homeless shelter, is filling up as summer temperatures spike.

Program Manager Scott Hammond said the women’s unit is full with just a few openings left for men.

“We do what we can,” he said.

“The heat is driving everybody in.”

The westside center, which stands at 85% to 90% capacity year round, will fill up depending on how bad the weather gets and “who is in town,” he said.

Guests to the Lighthouse don’t usually come in with heat-related problems but rather suffer from substance abuse withdrawal.

This year, COVID-19 has presented another hurdle, but the shelter has dealt with it. To ensure guests have no symptoms of the virus, their temperatures are taken and COVID-like symptoms are checked. Social distancing is enforced in the dorms, and men and women are encouraged to frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

“The homeless is the most vulnerable population,” Hammond said.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We haven’t seen one case from day one.”

Though Oklahoma temperatures can be brutal, both hot and cold, he said a certain population prefers to live outdoors.

Lifestyle

Legacy of quilting survives longtime Bartlesville resident

A lifelong Bartlesville resident was remembered Saturday in the best way her family could imagine: through her quilts.

The life of Phyllis Jane Walker, 81, was celebrated at the Rose Hill Community Baptist Church in Dewey with 70 of her quilts on display. She died July 11 in Creede, Colorado.

According to daughter Donna Metcalf, Walker learned to sew at an early age and then took up quilting in the 1980s.

“She always had a project or two going,” Metcalf said.

“It could have been several, machine-pieced quilt tops or a hand-quilted quilt on a frame, she was never idle. She was one of the best in her handwork.“

Metcalf said she and her siblings grew up watching their mother sew, crochet and knit before she began quilting.

“She and a friend took some lessons at the local shops and continued to teach herself. Her work was beautiful,” she said.

Walker was not only creative but generous, as Metcalf said she gave away countless numbers of quilts to family and friends.

“She loved making quilts for special occasions,” Metcalf said, adding that family members received them for birthdays, graduations, weddings and the birth of a new baby.

“Personally, I have five,” she said.

Metcalf estimates her mother created close to 200 quilts.

“She was content to sew by herself but mostly enjoyed sewing with her daughters, close friends and several woman quilting groups,” she said.

“Every quilt had its unique story … fabric bought here, tried this new pattern, or made as a gift.

“She was always excited to take you in her quilting room and show off the latest project, or might need fabric for your project. The quilt stash was always growing.”

Metcalf said she and her sister, Susan Powers, grew up learning her mother’s skills. Metcalf quilts and her sister sews.

Walker graduated from College High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan College. She worked many years as a credit manager for Reda Pump until she retired. She married Kenneth Walker in 1998.

