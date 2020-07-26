Roughly 3.6% of the mail-in ballots cast in Oklahoma’s June 30 primary election were rejected.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a record number of Oklahomans turned to absentee voting last month.

After the Oklahoma State Election Board distributed more than 141,000 absentee ballots ahead of the primary election, nearly 100,000 of those completed ballots were returned to county election boards.

Of those, 96,128 were counted and 3,614, or 3.6%, were rejected, according to data provided by the State Election Board.

Most of the rejected absentee ballots were not counted because they were turned in too late. At the latest, mail-in ballots had to be returned by the time polls closed on Election Day.

About 65%, or 2,359, of the rejected absentee ballots were not received in time to be counted. The Election Administration and Voting Survey lists tardiness as one of the top reasons absentee ballots nationwide are rejected.

Although Oklahoma allows any registered voter to vote absentee, many Oklahomans had never voted by mail before this year’s primary election.

Absentee voting comes with a bit of a learning curve.

In Oklahoma, absentee ballots are typically required to be notarized. But in light of the pandemic, state lawmakers created an exception that, in emergency circumstances, allows absentee voters to submit a copy of a valid form of identification in lieu of notarization.

Some 525 absentee ballots from June were rejected because the ballot was not notarized, did not include a copy of an ID or was not verified by witnesses.

Other absentee ballots were rejected because the returned envelope did not include the ballot or because the ballot affidavit was not returned, signed or properly completed.

“Given that absentee voting was being encouraged, I’m not surprised that we had large numbers for a primary,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said at a meeting to certify election results. “I’m not surprised that we set records for the number (of absentee ballots) sent. I’m not surprised that we had records for the number that were returned for a primary.”

Ziriax and some county election board secretaries encouraged absentee voting for those who were concerned about contracting COVID-19.

More than half, or 51,911, of the counted absentee ballots were from Democrats.

The campaign supporting State Question 802, which asked voters to support Medicaid expansion, pushed hard for supporters to vote absentee. Many Oklahoma Democrats and in-state civic engagement groups also encouraged absentee voting.

Of the mail-in ballots that were counted, 34,830 came from Republicans and 9,208 were from independents.

Of the rejected mail-in ballots, 1,897 were from Democrats, 1,236 from Republicans and 470 were from independents.

Some questions have been raised about the validity of the election results for SQ 802 considering absentee voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, but in-person voters tended to oppose the question. The question passed by a narrow margin of 6,553 votes.

In a recent State Election Board meeting, Ziriax detailed the verification and security measures surrounding Oklahoma’s absentee voting process and outlined the process to certify the SQ 802 results.

“We have thoroughly reviewed the State Question 802 results, and are highly confident in the accuracy and integrity of those results,” he said.