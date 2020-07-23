Thursday

The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


July 22


• Stephanie Mae Bruner, 46, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)


• Kelcee Raeann Green, 19, on charges of aggravated assault and battery


Bartlesville Police Department


July 22


• Timothy Michael Caswell, 32, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle theft and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Lauren Rae Hale, 37, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked , proof of security verification required and current vehicle tag required


• Hayleigh Rose Huckaby, 22, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, driving left of center and shoplifting (misdemeanor)


Dewey Police Department


July 22


• Emily Jane Gabrielle Pierce, 28, on charges of domestic abuse