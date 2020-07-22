With a recent $1 million donation, the Schmoldt family continues its legacy of giving by working with the Bartlesville Community Foundation to create and provide grants from the Schmoldt Family Foundation for Education after the passing of parents Hans and Jimmie Schmoldt.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation exists to help individuals accomplish their philanthropic goals. To learn more about starting a fund or existing scholarship and grant funds, visit the Bartlesville Community Foundation website www.bartlesvillecf.org.