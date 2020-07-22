Rowena Phyllis Burk

We are saddened to share that Rowena Phyllis Burk passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. However, we are rejoicing as the Lord has welcomed her home.

Phyllis was born in Bushton, Kansas on August 28, 1935. She was a month and a half shy of turning 85 years old. Her parents were Lloyd Franklin and Eula Bernice (Smith) Moyer. Phyllis was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, Robert and Bill Moyer, her sister Freda Wilcoxson, her grandson Travis (Chip) Rennick and her former husband Aaron Burk.

She grew up in Hominy, OK and went to school at Mound Valley Consolidated School graduating in 1954. She and Aaron Glenn Burk married in 1955. As an Army wife she lived in Germany and several states before Aaron’s retirement when the family moved to Pawhuska, OK in 1971.

She was a people person and was very well known from working at the local grocery store for over 20 years. She had a full life with many meaningful friendships. Phyllis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since her Salvation and Baptism on September 8, 1972.

Phyllis is survived by her children and their families; Barbara Smith and husband Donnie, and daughters Kristin Smith & Michael Mercer, Stacey Brace and husband Josh Brace, all of Pawhuska, OK. Aaron Glenn Burk Jr. of San Francisco, CA. Michael Burk and sons Marty Hendren and Kelly Rasberry of Pawhuska, OK. and Michael Garrett Burk and Mary Peery, of Skiatook, OK. Patricia Rennick & husband Henry Rennick, and their children Justin Rennick & Emily Keleher of Tulsa, OK and Gina Rennick and Joe Naden, of Pawhuska, OK.

Survivors also include her nephew Fred Wilcoxson and niece Roberta Pletch, nephew Bill Moyer, and niece Jackie Eulitt, niece Sheila Boutwell, sister-in-law and life-long friend Lucille Sewell & niece Cathy McEwen & nephew Danny Borris. Phyllis has 12 great grandchildren, Jozelyn & Jordan Brace, Dominick Smith, Madison quinton, Eli, Payton, Natalie & Deliliah Mercer, Trent, Tristan, Kelsey & Checotah Burk. There are many other relatives that she stayed in touch with in Missouri. She loved her church family & those friends meant the word to her.

Phyllis had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed serving at church and work. Her creative nature allowed her to bring to life the study of missions at church and to plan and execute theme parties and cakes for her family’s birthdays and celebrations. She was well-known for her pies and had regular customers. She was fun loving and liked to joke and laugh. She enjoyed participating in the local theater and played a part in several plays over the years. She also conducted and played in skits at church.

Honorary Pall Bearers are her grandsons: Justin Rennick, Michael G. Burk, Marty Hendren, Josh Brace, Michael Mercer and Joe Naden.

We will miss Phyllis terribly, but we all know where she is and are comforted to know that she is perfect and safe in God’s hands. Anyone who was lucky enough to have known Phyllis is welcome to join us for a noon meal that was pre-arranged by her. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church at 620 W. 15th St., Pawhuska, OK. 74056 on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.