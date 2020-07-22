Bartlesville Radio will hold its 23rd annual auction Saturday, July 25, at the Washington County Fairgrounds building in Dewey.

Doors will open for browsing at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. Radio stations KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM are hosts.

Officials describe the event as a “one of a kind auction,” with the opportunity for savings on new merchandise as well as gift certificates from local businesses, shows in Branson and attractions in Eureka Springs, Oklahoma City and Plano, Texas. Door prizes will be available.

There is no cost for bidding numbers. The auctioneer is TW Davis with Auctions by Mary. Crossing 2nd will provide concessions. Check out items at www.bartlesvilleradio.com.