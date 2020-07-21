For those looking for a certification or extra training to get back into the workforce, Tri County Tech is offering a tuition-free accelerated training program to fill nearly 400 local high-demand jobs and rebuild the economy.

The Skills to Rebuild Initiative targets the needs of several local employers for certified workers in accounting, health care, nursing, child development, computer networking, cybersecurity and manufacturing.

It also shortens the traditional time it takes for a student to complete specific programs by an average of 20 percent while maintaining high educational standards for certification and graduation. Most courses will be offered virtually and on evenings and weekends to accommodate working students.

The initiative will get many people trained and into new jobs within two months.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last week a $1 million grant to Tri County Tech through the CARES Act Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, which allows Tri County Tech to offer tuition-free courses.

“Unemployment is not a sustainable economic solution. Oklahomans want and need to get back to work and Tri County’s Skills to Rebuild is here to help,” said Lindel Fields, chief executive officer and superintendent of Tri County Tech. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unstable and uncertain economic environment, but Skills to Rebuild is the solution to train Oklahomans for re-entering the workforce with gratifying, upwardly mobile careers in a rapid amount of time.”

Among the local employers who will take advantage of the newly trained workers is Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Mike Moore, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer, welcomes the program, calling it “an innovative educational initiative for essential workers on the frontlines of caring for Oklahomans.”

The program is open to Oklahoma residents with the first round of classes slated to begin in August. For more information visit: www.Tricountytech.edu/Skills

Tri County Tech was awarded the grant because its initiative “is breaking the mold of continuing education by offering several accelerated courses targeted for industries where there is known demand and ample opportunity for career growth,” Stitt said in a news release.

“A new and emerging workforce must be upskilled and trained to move the needle on Oklahoma’s 12 percent unemployment rate, and it is incumbent upon education in Oklahoma to innovate and respond quickly,” Stitt said.