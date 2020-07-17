As a child, Kathryn Johnson ate what any typical ’80s or ’90s kid ate. Like Hot Pockets.

Now, she and her family buy directly from an Oklahoma ranch that sells beef, chicken and pork, and partners with other local farms to provide dairy products, honey, bread and produce. The farm-to-table supply chain allows the Johnsons to bypass the traditional grocery store for many of their foods.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shop for all of your local food items, and they will deliver it to your door,” Johnson said. “I just order online and the next day it’s on my porch. It’s pretty awesome.”

Johnson doesn’t live in rural Oklahoma, where the beef is plentiful to neighboring farm families. She lives in suburban Tulsa, and is one of a growing number of people who buy directly from producers.

“I’ve always valued food that doesn’t have a bunch of added junk in it,” she said. “And I’ve also valued small, local farms and knowing where our food comes from.”

Demand meets technology

The availability of direct-to-consumer food isn’t a new idea, but the integration of technology and a widening base of health-conscious consumers has allowed the niche market to expand. The United States Department of Agriculture reported last year direct-to-consumer agriculture sales more than doubled between 2012 and 2017, reaching a total of $2.8 billion.

“There is a huge demand for direct beef,” said Janissa Bennett, manager of Edmond-based Grazeland and Cattle LLC. “People want to know where their meat’s coming from and what practices are being used.”

Bennett has had a ranch for eight years and started selling calves in 2016. She and her husband only recently entered the direct beef business, however, and went digital with their sales. They made an account with AgBoost Marketplace, a direct-to-consumer platform launched by the Oklahoma City-based tech startup that offers digital herd management tools and other services, in order to increase revenues.

“The low prices at the sale barn are just not cost-effective for us to put all that work into them and then sell them at the sale barn,” Bennett said.

AgBoost Marketplace allows ranchers the ability to market live animals along with the data that has been collected on those animals to interested buyers. Product and service providers may also list and sell products to potential customers.

The Oklahoma Cattlemens Association partnered with AgBoost to improve their direct sales database and make it easier for consumers to find local producers willing and able to sell meat by the cut.

Michael Kelsey, executive vice president for association, said that within a day of issuing a recent list of direct-to-consumer options, many members reported selling out of their stock.

“The new searchable list is a win for the consumer, the beef producer and for AgBoost when producers take advantage of this cutting-edge app,” OCA President Mike Weeks said.

Connecting producer and consumer is exactly what AgBoost wants.

“We would like to provide an interactive and efficient way for our users to easily look up, research and initiate contact with providers,” said Mark Tague, vice president of sales and marketing for AgBoost, a company that participated in the Thunder Launchpad accelerator program.

Bennett already heard from potential customers wanting cuts of beef, but Oklahoma-certified butchers are so backed up with product that the earliest she’ll be able to sell is February.

In the meantime, she’s raising steers on a grain program to get them up to around 1,200 pounds, an optimal weight for processing.

Changing business model

On his ranch near Norman, Jake Calvert typically raised beef to sell in large quantities, either a whole or half of the animal. Calvert said the marketplace enlightened him enough to make changes to his business model at JSJ Cattle & Quarter Horses.

For years, Calvert advertised with hats, business cards, calendars and word of mouth.

“I never uttered the words ‘digital footprint’ until the first of May 2020,” he said.

The large-portion customers were usually yearly repeats, he said, and he built his business on offering about a dozen calves a year. But when the online marketplace opened, he started hearing from more and more people interested in buying smaller cuts.

Now, he gets dozens of emails and calls each week.

“We went from 15 (calves) a year to 23 this year,” Calvert said. “I think we already have 26 contracted for next year, and we’re exploring a buy-by-the-cut program as opposed to the halves and wholes only.”

Opening up his business to smaller portions direct to consumers and restaurants will diversify his business and shelter him from wide swings in the market.

“There is a tremendous amount of interest from small, individual mom-and-pop diners and restaurants that find it difficult to maintain consistency buying beef from the packers in Dodge City or Kansas City,” Calvert said. “They’re looking for somebody that has very consistent supply as far as quality and taste, so that their customers can enjoy that, as well.”

And if he finds himself with a surplus of ground beef, Calvert said he will donate the excess to local charities that feed the hungry.

The way Johnson sees it, direct-to-consumer food purchases are becoming more popular as attitudes shift more toward knowing where food comes from, and how it’s made.

“People are seeing the value in supporting small local businesses and not just feeding big ‘whoever.’ Now it’s become a hip thing,” she said. “You’re gonna pay on the long end on healthcare, or you’re gonna pay on the front end to take care of your body.

“That’s a trade-off we’re willing to make.”