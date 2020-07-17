A portion of 10th Street east of Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville will be closed next week to facilitate asphalt surfacing.

The gravel road will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 21, so that Street Department crews can lay asphalt.

The road is most often used to access the city’s recycle center, located on 10th Street just east of Virginia Avenue. The recycle center will remain open during the project and can be accessed by using Ninth Street, Street Department Supervisor Lance Brown said.

“We will divert traffic to Ninth Street, which can be accessed from either Oak or Virginia,” he said.

Detour signs will be placed in the area. It is anticipated the road will reopen Friday, July 24, barring any unforeseen delays.