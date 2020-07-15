July 12, 1862 [Civil War]: Medal of Honor established, with approval of President Abraham Lincoln. It was initially to be presented to noncommissioned officers and privates who distinguished themselves through gallantry.

July 12, 1965 [Vietnam War]: First Lieutenant Frank Reasoner, U.S. Marine Corps, is killed trying to protect his men near Da Nang; for his actions he is awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. First Lt. Reasoner was the first American awarded the Medal of Honor in Vietnam.

July 13, 1900 [Boxer War]: American forces reach Tientsin [China Relief Expedition].

July 13, 1950 [Korean War]: The Women Reserves of the U.S. Marine Corps are mobilized for the first time during the Korean War.

July 14, 1944 [World War II]: The first Women’s Army Corps (WAC) contingent arrives in Normandy, France.

July 15, 1946: President Harry S. Truman awards the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, composed of Japanese Americans, the Distinguished Unit Citation.

July 16, 1945 [World War II]: The first atomic bomb is exploded at the bombing and gunnery range in Alamorgordo, New Mexico.

July 17, 1944 [World War II]: Japanese navy minister Shimada is forced by the emperor to resign, bringing down Prime Minister Tojo’s government.

July 18, 1918 [World War I]: Alsne-Marne Campaign begins.

July 18, 1947: Colonel Florence Aby Blanchfield becomes the first woman to receive a regular U.S. Army commission. She was an Army nurse from West Virginia.

[From “Forever a Soldier,” the Library of Congress Veterans History Project]

This article is brought to you by Blackwell-Frazier Post 142 of the American Legion in Hominy, which is reminding all veterans we are not holding our Monday morning breakfasts yet, but will probably start in August, depending on the COVID-19 virus and what it is doing. We have gone back to our regular meetings on first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Hut. Next meeting is this Thursday July 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. Love to see your there! Wear a mask if you want!