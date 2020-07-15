Living

Local veteran gets drive-by parade to celebrate 100th birthday

World War II veteran Charlie Martin waved as well-wishers in cars adorned with colorful balloons and police vehicles with lights and sirens drove slowly down the street in front of his home at Green Country Village July 3.

Even a Ford Model A joined the drive-by parade to celebrate Martin’s 100th birthday July 1.

“What a show. I didn’t know he knew this many people,” said his son, Rob Martin.

Martin sat in his wheelchair on a veranda outside as other residents surrounded him, masked and distanced. Sitting beside him - as she has for 78 years - was his wife Mary, who will turn 100 in October.

People of every age held up signs and yelled ‘Happy birthday, Charlie’ as the succession of cars moved past and others gathered near him on the veranda to take his picture or wish him well.

“He’s so funny and ornery and he deserves this,” said caregiver Rita Putney. “I think he’s lived so long because he’s very stubborn. And I think the glass of whiskey he takes every afternoon might help too.”

Martin’s life has been long and full. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aerial gunnery pilot instructor in Las Vegas before transferring overseas. There, he flew cargo planes over the Himalayas to support forces in the fight against Japan. Pilots who flew these dangerous missions later became known as WWII ‘hump pilots.’

Education

Bartlesville schools awarded nearly $260,000

Bartlesville Public Schools has been awarded nearly $260,000 in state incentive funding to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning and ensure educational access for students this fall.

The district is one of 150 statewide to be approved for a competitive grant from $8 million in funding set aside from the Oklahoma State Department of Education Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. About 360 districts applied for assistance.

“Our districts indicated an urgent need for funds dedicated to connectivity and digital learning materials, and for good reason,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “The pandemic has created a clarion call throughout the state and nation to bridge the digital divide. It is imperative that districts be equipped to take swift and decisive action to ensure all kids are learning amid a global pandemic, including in virtual or blended environments that best meet local context and the needs of families.”

Districts are required to spend the grant funding in five priority areas, such as expanding connectivity for students, purchases a content management or learning management system, providing mental health supports for students, compensatory services to at-risk students and training in the science of reading for teachers of pre-K through fifth-grade students.

The awarded funding will be available to districts through June 30, 2021.

BPS spokesman Granger Meador said the school district will use the funding to purchase additional online services to support distance learning this fall.

Entertainment

Wright chef brings New American fine dining to northeastern Oklahoma

Chef Jordan Keen counts himself lucky.

But as the Roman philosopher Seneca supposedly said, luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

Keen, a chef de cuisine from Clearwater, Florida, was selected from among five finalists in February to become the 2020 Wright chef at Bartlesville’s Price Tower, the only fully realized skyscraper designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The honor allows Keen to have both creative and operating control of the restaurant for a year.

Unfortunately, things appeared to go south once he moved here. COVID-19 shut down restaurants and businesses two weeks after he started the job. He had to pivot from the meticulous design of his New American fine dining vision to preparing a take-out menu and food.

Even so, Keen’s culinary career took a particularly fortuitous turn as the restaurant industry reeled from the impact of the pandemic nationwide.

“I’m very lucky to be up here,” he said, looking out the windows across the expanse of city and prairie from the 15th-floor Copper Bar + Restaurant. “The company I worked for before actually isn’t going to be able to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

If he hadn’t won the Wright chef competition, he would have been out of a job.

As the best chefs tend to do, Keen was able to adapt quickly and change up the menu to reflect the situation. He began putting together a takeout menu that includes Australian Wagyu beef and Shishito peppers with kimchi, lotus root and black lava salt. He uses the “lesser cuts” of Wagyu to ensure his dishes are affordable.

In early June, the upscale restaurant reopened and Keen was back to crafting his special blend of New American cuisine. It is American food with French, Asian, Latin American and Mediterranean touches. Keen was trained in French cooking and puts his own flair on the cuisine using Spanish, South African, Indian and Moroccan techniques and flavors.

