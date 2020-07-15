Week of July 15-21

Barnsdall Public Schools has released its return to school plan, consisting of three options for families to choose from to plan their child’s learning platform for the upcoming school year.

The administrators have worked through the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Return to Learn Framework for opening schools and created a plan for Barnsdall Public Schools to open in the fall with three different options for parents to choose from. The different options offered will hopefully help families make a decision on what is best for their student.

Option 1 consists of the student coming to the school campus each day in the traditional school setting. Option 2 is a blended model, consisting of the student coming to school in the traditional setting as well as completing classes online from home through Google Classroom with a Barnsdall certified teacher. Option 2 is open only to students in grades 7-12. Option 3 is a complete online model consisting of a student being enrolled through the Barnsdall Virtual Learning Academy and enrolled in all online classes, completing the work from home. Option 3 is for all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Please note, all students will be scheduled for Option 1 unless you decide that one of the other two options will be better for your student. If you are interested in Option 2 or 3, please email the building principals to discuss your choice and what your child’s schedule will look like. Please email the principals soon if you decide on Option 2 or 3 so they have time to plan for the online and blended schedule. The first official school day starts on Monday, Aug. 10. To learn more about the three options, please visit the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page.

Barnsdall Elementary is having an enrollment day for all new students on Monday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This day is for any student in grades Pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade who is new to the district and has not attended school in Barnsdall this past year.

As you prepare for the upcoming school year, the Cherokee Nation school clothing assistance application is due Friday, July 17. The Cherokee Nation provides clothing assistance to tribal members who qualify based on income guidelines. The application can be accessed at www.cherokee.org or picked up at any of the Human Services field office locations.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be handing out food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center will be having a mobile pantry, Wednesday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are a parent or guardian of a Native American student who attends a public school in Osage County, the Johnson-O’Malley program is asking for you to fill out their online needs assessment. This survey will help the JOM program plan for the upcoming school year based on your child’s needs. The needs assessment can be accessed at: https://forms.osagenation-nsn.gov/view.php?id=78781