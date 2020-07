The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, which played host the morning of Saturday, July 4 to the city’s annual Independence Day parade, named the following winners in categories that were judged during the parade:

Funniest Patriotic — Soliano Family;

Best Pet — Dick Family;

Best Wheels — Son Wi Sellers;

Best Family — Norman and Kathy Lee Family;

Most Patriotic — Addie Thomas and Tucker Holt;

Most Original — Chambers Family;

Most Outrageous — Savvy Jo Walker.