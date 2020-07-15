Oklahoma leaders have been moving quickly to help police and prosecutors understand the new rules for law enforcement on land deemed an Indian reservation last week by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Facing uncertainty over everything from taxes to property ownership, they also are drafting federal legislation to clarify the state’s civil authority on the reservation, along with changes in criminal arrests and prosecutions.

“This is a challenge, and I won’t say there’s not going to be hiccups,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in an interview.

“But there’s been careful conversations with U.S. attorneys, as well as attorneys for the Five Tribes … And there’s really a collaborative, hand-in-glove interaction right now to get a handle on the challenges of transferring jurisdiction over individuals” affected by the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Hunter acknowledged the decision had created uncertainty about contracts, regulations and other civil matters. The attorney general’s office created some of that confusion when it argued to the Supreme Court that a ruling in favor of a reservation could upend long-established practices.

“I want people to not be concerned about commercial activity,” Hunter said Monday.

“This decision has no impact on the ownership of real property and land titles, it has no impact on existing contracts and certainly no impact on oil and gas leases.”

The high court’s decision applied specifically to the case of child rapist Jimcy McGirt, a member of the Seminole Nation whose crimes were committed in Broken Arrow, part of the historic Creek reservation. In a 5-4 decision issued Thursday, justices ruled that the Creek reservation was never officially terminated by Congress and that McGirt should have been tried in federal, rather than state court.

The decision overturned McGirt’s conviction. Separately, the court vacated the conviction of death row inmate Patrick Murphy and four other Oklahoma inmates, including one serving life for murder.

Though the case only applied to the eight counties inside the Creek reservation — including most of Tulsa County — it is expected to extend eventually to the other four members of the Five Tribes: the Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws and Seminoles.

Even before the decision came down, Hunter’s office, the Five Tribes, U.S. attorneys and members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation had been planning for the possibility that much of eastern Oklahoma would become Indian reservations.

“We’re going to need to quickly get up to speed,” Hunter said. “There are people in custody that McGirt applies to that have been charged and are being prosecuted.

“So there’s already an audit underway in those counties that the U.S. attorneys are conducting to determine what individuals they need to take custody of and how that’s done.”

Hunter’s office sent a memorandum to law enforcement agencies in the Creek reservation about procedural changes; a spokesman characterized it as a working document.

The memo says agencies outside the Creek reservation should not make any changes for now and that ones inside the reservation should move cautiously.

“Law enforcement should avoid making sudden and radical changes to policing and other duties meant to promote public safety,” the memo states.

“Actions to transition during this interim period should be made only after a process that involves careful deliberation and consultation with state, tribal, and federal authorities, or pursuant to a court order in a particular individual’s case.”

The memo says all law enforcement agencies should sign cross-deputization agreements with the Creek Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. And it outlines specific procedures for police and prosecutors based on whether they believe a suspect is Native American.

“My expectation is — and I’ve been assured by the United States attorneys in all three districts — that their Number One priority is to ensure that people who commit serious crimes within their jurisdiction are going to be held accountable for their acts,” Hunter said.

Though the attorney general’s office warned before the case was decided that thousands of convicted criminals would seek new trials, Hunter said Monday it was unclear how many would pursue them.

The initial tally of state inmates who may be impacted by the decision was between 1,500 and 2,000, he said.

“It’s almost going to be a facts-and-circumstances decision for inmates,” he said.

“Do they want to be tried in federal court where there’s less ability to shorten their sentence by good credits and what have you? Or are they better off allowing themselves to stay in state custody and serving out their terms?

“There’s going to be significant activity around people who the McGirt decision applies to who are in state custody.”

The state will make inmates prove that they are Indian and that they are eligible for a new trial in federal court, he said.

“Our position is there’s got to be a court that reviews the status of the individuals,” he said. “There’s got to be a review of where the crime occurred, the actual legal status of the individual.”