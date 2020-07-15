Capt. Jay Hastings finds himself stepping back into familiar territory for the Bartlesville Police Department.

Following the retirement of Sgt. Jim Warring, Hastings took over as Public Information Officer for the department.

Hastings also oversees the Special Operations department. In that role, he supervises 18 employees, heads up training, the community impact team, school resource officers, the detective division and police reserves.

“It’s spread out; that’s why its called Special Operations,” he said.

Communicating with the public is the main priority of a Public Information Officer, he said, in addition to alerting the media about certain situations.

“We need to make sure we communicate really well about what we do on a daily basis,” Hastings said.

“It takes a whole community to fight crime. It takes the eyes and ears of the people who live in the community. We need to keep the lines open.”

Born and raised in Bartlesville, Hastings was a member of the last class to graduate from Sooner High School in 1982.

He went on to earn an associate’s degree in business from Oklahoma Wesleyan University before going to work as jailer for two years for the police department. He stepped up to patrol officer on the night shift. Twelve years later, he worked his way up to the detective division where he worked 20 years.

“My passion is investigating and detective work,” he said.

“You try to figure out who done it and work with the victims. You’re a social worker trying to solve the world’s problems.”