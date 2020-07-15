Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent announced the first phase of the district’s plan to get students back to school safely for the 2020-21 school year.

In a memo to the community regarding coronavirus safety, Vincent said the academic piece of the Bulldogger Back to School Plan offers two basic learning pathways: traditional and 100 percent online.

“Within the traditional pathway, we have included a distance learning pathway that will be utilized as circumstances require,” he wrote.

District committees are working on additional pieces of the plan, including safety measures and operational policies and procedures. He said he expects to share those decisions as phase 2 of the plan on June 20.

“All plans continue to evolve and require flexibility from us all as we continue to gain knowledge of COVID-19 and how to mitigate its impact,” Vincent said.

He laid out three potential pathways:

Traditional Pathway: This is the district’s typical educational model that all students will be enrolled in unless intending to enroll in Bulldogger Online School (BOS). This pathway will include new procedures and protocols for the health and safety of students and staff. It also will include the use of a new Learning Management System (LMS) called Schoology by classroom teachers district-wide. The purpose of the LMS is to provide a digital desk or hub for all daily lessons and resources. While the LMS will be an asset within the traditional classroom setting, it will also help schools better transition and support the distance learning pathway when necessary.

Distance Learning Pathway: Although there are many unknowns as the district approaches the next school year, administrators do know it is necessary to plan for times when students may not be able to attend on-campus classes for undetermined amounts of time. This pathway allows the traditionally enrolled student to continue to receive educational services, as closely related to the traditional pathway as possible, when experiencing health issues or during school closures. The district’s intent is to provide an in-person school setting as much as possible. As the number of local COVID cases/concerns rise, it may call for a shift to this pathway with teachers using the same software pieces that they utilize daily in the classroom. This pathway affords students to stay on pace with their classmates and be fully supported by their classroom teachers.

Bulldogger Online School (BOS): This pathway is new to Dewey Public Schools and is intended to support students who are concerned about the traditional pathway of instruction and may better serve their educational needs during the global pandemic. This program will be available to students in kindergarten to 12th grade who were enrolled in Dewey Schools last year and/or are residents of the school district. The primary instructional tool will be a content management system called Edgenuity with content covering all Oklahoma Academic Standards.

Vincent urges parents who are interested in enrolling their children in Bulldogger Online School to complete the enrollment form by July 27. They also should feel free to reach out to their child’s school principal for more information, questions or concerns about this option.

“Please understand, planning for the school year is continuing. Many final decisions have yet to be made including the use of facial coverings by students,” he said. “I respectfully ask for continued patience as we attempt to make decisions that get students and staff back to school safely, but that are feasible and practical as well.”