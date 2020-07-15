Renovations continue at the Apartments at Hotel Phillips, but the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority hopes requirements for a grant will be approved so affordable housing apartments can be included at the facility.

A $500,000 Hope VI Main Street grant was originally intended to renovate the former Memorial Hospital into affordable apartments, said Chris Wilson, director of the trust authority.

“We couldn’t make a good agreement with the developer and he walked away,” Wilson said, adding that the developer still owns the building.

So the BRTA continued to look for another project that would fit the grant’s requirements, which has been a complicated process with a fast approaching deadline.

“To receive grant funds, it’s federal law that anytime you use federal money a Part 50 Environmental Review is required,” he said.

The project passed the environmental review conducted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development; however, it still required approval under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

Several historic components still exist at the hotel including horizontal windows, front entrance steps, steps into the lobby, Art Deco motifs railing, marble surrounding the elevator doors and a facade piece on the rooftop railing.

“Normally a 106 is done before construction starts, but in this case construction had already begun, which rendered the 106 more difficult to apply,” Wilson said.

“At this point we are in a waiting stage.”

If the review fails, not only will the $500,000 grant be lost but no affordable units will be available at the apartment building, Wilson said.

Early on, the hotel was first-class, offering air-conditioned rooms, something that not even the Phillips employees had in their offices, Wilson said.

“It was the best of the best,” he said. “It was a real treat to stay there when you came to visit.”

The Hotel Phillips was opened as the Phillips Apartment Hotel on June 1, 1950. It had 28 efficiency apartments and 28 hotel rooms with 14 different color schemes carried throughout the building in the drapes, wall-to-wall carpeting, lamps, upholstery and pictures. No adjoining rooms were alike in color schemes.

Following a housing shortage after the war, the hotel was designed to meet the large demand for apartments for married couples without children and single employees. Rent began at $75 per month or $6 per day. The vice president of research and development for Phillips, Rigby Slight, was the first occupant and installed the first telephone in the building.

Eventually some employees got to stay there while their homes were being built in Bartlesville.

Wilson said decor, kitchens, carpeting, shutters and other indoor amenities changed with the times.

Johnstone OK Partners LLC eventually purchased the building.

Work continues on the newly refurbished apartments with tenants now living there.