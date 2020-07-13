Shirley Ann Evans of Jay, Oklahoma went home to be with her husband, Austin T. Evans, and our Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on July 11, 1942 to Haskell "Shorty" and Audrey Daniels. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, most involving taking care of others. She loved gardening, fishing, but most of all spending time with her family and her "hound-dog".

Shirley is survived by her four children and their spouses; Charles "Eddie" and Judy Kimble of Jay Oklahoma, Tracy Kimble of Miami, Oklahoma, Brenda and Rick Whitacker of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Larry and Michelle Kimble of Bentonville, Arkansas, eight grandchildren and their spouse; Austin and Sara Kimble, Heather and Jeremy Teel, Robin and Jessie Callahan, Jessica Whitaker, Daniel "DJ" Wimer, Courtney Kimble, Jeremy Kimble, and Daniel Kimble, two sisters, Gerri Blevins and Laverne Ratzlaff, 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters, and several nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Austin T. Evans, her parents, Haskell "Shorty" and Audrey Daniels, two brothers, Larry Daniels and Wayne Danilers, and two sisters, Audrey Jones and Wanada Daniels.

Per her wishes, Shirley was creamed with her ashes being dispersed by her four children. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.