This story will be updated

MIAMI — Get ready for some spring football — and not just the Blue-Gold scrimmage.

Real, live Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norse football.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon that football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball — all consided close-contact sports — will move to the spring of 2021 in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came following a special meeting of the NJCAA Board of Regents, approving recommendations for the move from the Presidential Advisory Council.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a press release. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

The California Community College Athletic Association announced Thursday that it was moving all 24 of its sports to spring 2021.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball and wrestling.

Under the new NJCAA blueprint, the baseball and softball timetable remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.

Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.

The NJCAA football championship game is scheduled to be played at Pittsburg State University.